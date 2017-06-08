JOBS
Trial date of a Girard teacher accused of disorderly conduct has been reset


Published: Thu, June 8, 2017 @ 10:56 a.m.

GIRARD

The trial date of a Girard teacher accused of disorderly conduct has been reset.

Police charged Daniel J Nagle Jr., 39, of Struthers with a misdemeanor in October 2016 after Junior High School Principal Jennifer Santangelo called police to the school Sept. 27. Santangelo told officers Nagle had acted in a threatening manner toward her during an argument that stemmed from him being written up for tardiness.

Nagle's case had been set for trial today in Girard Municipal Court. He entered a not-guilty plea last year.

The district placed him on paid administrative leave.

