BOARDMAN

An Ohio State Penitentiary corrections officer faces a misdemeanor theft charge for purportedly shoplifting from the Walmart on Doral Drive.

Charged is Julianna Stefek, 42, of Poland. She was arrested on a warrant Tuesday for the incident reported in May.

According to a police report, Stefek paid for $24 worth of merchandise, but left the store with $71 worth of items.

Stefek is on paid administrative leave from her job, according to Vindicator broadcast partner 21 WFMJ-TV.