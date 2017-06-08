BOARDMAN
An Ohio State Penitentiary corrections officer faces a misdemeanor theft charge for purportedly shoplifting from the Walmart on Doral Drive.
Charged is Julianna Stefek, 42, of Poland. She was arrested on a warrant Tuesday for the incident reported in May.
According to a police report, Stefek paid for $24 worth of merchandise, but left the store with $71 worth of items.
Stefek is on paid administrative leave from her job, according to Vindicator broadcast partner 21 WFMJ-TV.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.