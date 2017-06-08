YOUNGSTOWN — Police say a man in a home in the 900 block of Jacobs Road is claiming self-defense after an 18-year-old man was wounded outside his home late Wednesday.

Reports said officers were called to the East Side home just before midnight and found shell casings and shattered glass in the road and driveway. Officers were informed when they arrived that the victim was dropped off at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said a group of men in a car stopped at the home and argued with the homeowner, who told police the men in the car were armed, so he fired his gun in self-defense.

Blackburn said detectives are investigating. The victim was wounded in the shoulder, Blackburn said.