OSHP on the scene of accident that tied up traffic on I-80 in Hubbard


Published: Thu, June 8, 2017 @ 7:40 p.m.

HUBBARD — The westbound lane of Interstate 80 in Ohio just west of the Pennsylvania boarder was closed to traffic for more than an hour after a crash involving a motorcycle and charter bus occurred at 6 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Post reported state troopers were still on the scene at 7:30 p.m. and that the cause of the crash was under investigation.

The Trumbull County 911 Center reported that Life Fleet Ambulance was called, but the extent of injuries, if any, were unknown. The Hubbard Township Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

