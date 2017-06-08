BOARDMAN

Demolition for a new GetGo is underway in Boardman, and plans for a new Panera Bread have been submitted to Boardman zoning.

A demolition permit for the property was issued by the Mahoning County Building Inspection department to prepare for building the GetGo at the corners of U.S. Route 224, Southern Boulevard and California Avenue.

“Demolition is taking place as we speak,” said Bill Kutlick of Kutlick Realty, who brokered the deal. “There were a lot of moving parts to this.”

Kutlick also brokered a deal to bring in a new Panera Bread in an out parcel next to Ashley Furniture inside Tiffany Square Plaza.

Covelli Co. of Warren, the largest Panera franchise owner, will own and operate the location. The new Panera will include a patio and drive-thru.

Covelli would not comment at this time on how the new Panera will affect its location inside the Shops at Boardman Park.