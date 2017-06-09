BOARDMAN

A familiar billboard topped with an ever-changing mannequin family on U.S. Route 224 has come down to make way for a new GetGo Cafe + Market.

Soon, other buildings also will come down.

A demolition permit for the property was issued by the Mahoning County Building Inspection department to prepare for building the GetGo at the corners of U.S. Route 224, Southern Boulevard and California Avenue.

“Demolition is taking place as we speak,” said Bill Kutlick of Kutlick Realty, who brokered the deal. “There were a lot of moving parts to this.”

The Vindicator first reported on the redevelopment of the busy corner of the township in 2014.

“A demolition permit also was received for the now-shuttered Kmart at 1209 Boardman-Canfield Road, another bustling area in the township. The store closed last year.

Kutlick also brokered a deal to bring in a new Panera Bread near Ashley Furniture inside Tiffany Square Plaza.

The new Panera will include a patio and drive-thru.

