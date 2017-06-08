Mineral Ridge

The Moss Ancestral Home, 1499 Burnett St., Mineral Ridge, will have an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. this Sunday. “Old Red” the affectionate nickname given to the home by early occupants, was built around 1830 during a time when farmers dug their own coal. The house is intriguing because it is a Pennsylvania Dutch farm house style in the Connecticut Reserve. Most early homes in this area were of a New England style. This house may be the oldest in Mineral Ridge and possibly the oldest in Weathersfield Township.