JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Moss Ancestral Home open house


Published: Thu, June 8, 2017 @ 8:38 a.m.

Mineral Ridge

The Moss Ancestral Home, 1499 Burnett St., Mineral Ridge, will have an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. this Sunday. “Old Red” the affectionate nickname given to the home by early occupants, was built around 1830 during a time when farmers dug their own coal. The house is intriguing because it is a Pennsylvania Dutch farm house style in the Connecticut Reserve. Most early homes in this area were of a New England style. This house may be the oldest in Mineral Ridge and possibly the oldest in Weathersfield Township.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes