Even Michael Peach admitted in documents to being a “monster” for the sexual assaults he committed against a boy and physical assaults against the boy’s family last year.

Today, Peach, 41, of Trumbull Drive, Niles, got 48 years in prison – long enough, prosecutors hope, that he won’t ever be able to victimize anyone again.

Peach pleaded guilty in April to 18 felony charges, including gross sexual imposition against the boy, 9.

But Peach also pleaded guilty to many other charges related to an apparent attempt to kill the boy and his family to cover up his crimes after the boy reported them to his mother, prosecutors said.

Gabe Wildman, assistant prosecutor, told Judge Ronald Rice of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court that Peach was twice convicted of sex crimes against boys in Stark County before his Trumbull County crimes.

Early on Dec. 9, 2016, Peach went to the boy’s home on Poplar Street in Weathersfield Township wearing a ski mask and carrying a hunting knife, stun gun and backpack containing duct tape and rope, Wildman said in a court document.

He found the boy’s mother in the house and used the stun gun on her while demanding that she tell him where to find the boy, who was hiding in the home. She was holding her toddler at the time.

But because of a phone call to the boy’s father from the boy’s mother, his father was able to come to the house and fight off Peach and disarm him.

