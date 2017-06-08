YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 25 people including Romero Davis, 20, New York Avenue, on felonious assault and domestic violence. On Dec. 21, reports say Davis punched a 63-year-old driver for the Western Reserve Transit Authority in the face about 7:15 p.m. at Mount Vernon and Walton avenues.

The driver told police Davis was a passenger on the bus and the driver stopped the bus and asked Davis to swipe his payment card again. The driver told police Davis got upset and punched the driver, then ran off the bus.

The grand jury also indicted Jennifer Snyder, 44, Clingan Road, Poland, on burglary, intimidation and retalitation. On May. 2, reports say Snyder burglarized her neighbor’s home to steal a cigarette.

The grand jury also indicted Alexis DiGiacomo, 25, North Dunlap Avenue and Samuel Johntony, 27, North Dunpal Avenue, on illegal cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

On May. 1, reports say officers were called to a home in the 500 block of North Dunlap Avenue after a 30-year-old man who was on his way to the hospital called 911 and told dispatchers he was stabbed in the chest there.

As police were questioning DiGiacomo and Johntony, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the basement. Officers went there and found a large jar of marijuana in a bathtub. When the warrant was served, police found 10 fully grown marijuana plants, several marijuana pipes and a large plastic tub full of marijuana, reports said.