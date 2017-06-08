JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Kennedy Road will close for annual Mount Carmel Celebration


Published: Thu, June 8, 2017 @ 11:02 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners voted this morning to close Kennedy Road in Poland Township between Quarry Road and the Lowellville village limit July 12-16 for the 122nd annual Mount Carmel Celebration.

They also approved an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for re-paving of 12th Street in Sebring and Smith Township, in which the county’s share will be $129,868.

The commissioners also re-appointed Patricia Sciaretta, Bishop Chorruthers M. Jenkins and Austintown Police Chief Robert Gavalier to four-year terms on the county’s mental health and recovery board beginning July 1.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes