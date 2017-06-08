YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners voted this morning to close Kennedy Road in Poland Township between Quarry Road and the Lowellville village limit July 12-16 for the 122nd annual Mount Carmel Celebration.

They also approved an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for re-paving of 12th Street in Sebring and Smith Township, in which the county’s share will be $129,868.

The commissioners also re-appointed Patricia Sciaretta, Bishop Chorruthers M. Jenkins and Austintown Police Chief Robert Gavalier to four-year terms on the county’s mental health and recovery board beginning July 1.