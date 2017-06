WARREN

The Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County will host Art Hop from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Warren. There will be live music, art and many artists featured who use a wide range of mediums including photography, painting, print-making and more. The opening will take place in the Art on Park building, 180 N. Park Ave, and closing will be at the Trumbull Art Gallery, 158 N. Park Ave.