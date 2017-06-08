YOUNGSTOWN

The restored copper statues are tentatively scheduled to be returned to the Mahoning County Courthouse roof June 27, James Fortunato, county purchasing director, told the county commissioners Thursday.

Plans call for the statues to be on public display in front of the courthouse from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day before they are hoisted to their pedestal atop the 106-year-old building, which is now under a $6 million restoration, he said.

The commissioners also voted to close Kennedy Road in Poland Township between Quarry Road and the Lowellville village limit July 12-16 for the 122nd annual Mount Carmel Celebration, approved an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for re-paving of 12th Street in Sebring and Smith Township, and approved a three-month extension for completion of a study of county employee compensation and classification.

