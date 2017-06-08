JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Courthouse statues to be displayed June 27


Published: Thu, June 8, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The restored copper statues are tentatively scheduled to be returned to the Mahoning County Courthouse roof June 27, James Fortunato, county purchasing director, told the county commissioners Thursday.

Plans call for the statues to be on public display in front of the courthouse from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day before they are hoisted to their pedestal atop the 106-year-old building, which is now under a $6 million restoration, he said.

The commissioners also voted to close Kennedy Road in Poland Township between Quarry Road and the Lowellville village limit July 12-16 for the 122nd annual Mount Carmel Celebration, approved an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for re-paving of 12th Street in Sebring and Smith Township, and approved a three-month extension for completion of a study of county employee compensation and classification.

For more on their actions and the meeting, read Friday's Vindicator or Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes