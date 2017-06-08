JOBS
COMEY UPDATE | Trump smiles, stays mum on Comey testimony


Published: Thu, June 8, 2017 @ 4:35 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is declining to answer questions about claims made by former FBI Director James Comey that he has been untruthful.

Trump stayed quiet and simply smiled this afternoon when reporters asked him about Comey's testimony before the Senate intelligence committee. The president was hosting a panel at the White House with governors and local government leaders on infrastructure.

Trump also kept silent on Twitter as Comey testified this morning. The former FBI director says the president had told "lies, plain and simple" about dismissing him from the FBI due to low morale. Comey says he took notes about his meetings with the president on a feeling the president might misrepresent them. Trump's lawyer has disputed Comey's statements.

