DENVER (AP) — The first recreational pot market in the U.S. is set to notch another marijuana first when Colorado approves using marijuana taxes to fund police efforts to crack down on illegal growing operations.

A measure scheduled to be signed into law later today sets aside nearly $6 million a year in Colorado marijuana-tax revenue to reimburse police for investigations of black-market marijuana activity.

The fund was backed by police who say marijuana legalization has attracted illicit marijuana growers.

The bill was also supported by Colorado’s nascent marijuana industry.

Oregon sets aside 35 percent of its pot taxes for law enforcement.

But Oregon does not direct state or local police to use that money to investigate black-market pot operations.

Colorado’s fund is the first designated for combating the black market.