City's only pool WILL open for the summer


Published: Thu, June 8, 2017 @ 10:25 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s only public swimming pool will open.

The opening was supposed to be Monday, but will likely be delayed for a week, said Robert Burke, the city’s park and recreation director.

There was the possibility the pool wouldn’t open at all as the city struggled to find lifeguards, he said.

Vernon Scott Jr., an aquatics instructor in Farrell, Pa., met Wednesday with Burke and will manage the Northside Pool. Scott said he’s bringing at least eight lifeguards from Farrell with him to work at the pool and could have as many as 15.

The pool needs at least seven lifeguards to operate, Burke said.

For the complete story, read Friday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com

