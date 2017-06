CANFIELD

Members of the World War II Heritage Group will meet at 6:15 p.m. June 19 at A La Cart Catering for a buffet dinner and speaker. The speaker will be Carmen Veccione who is a U.S. Army veteran and will talk about his experiences in Europe during World War II. Cost is $14 per person, and reservations are required to David Frank at 330-757-0515 before June 16.