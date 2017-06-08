BOARDMAN — Township police were dispatched to a Market Street pet store Wednesday for a report that a dissatisfied customer had exposed himself to employees.

According to a report, police were called to Harbor Pet Center shortly before 11 a.m. A store employee reported that a man had been beating on the window and holding money up in the air.

When the employee informed him that the store was closed, the man reportedly told her he wanted to purchase a can of crickets. When she told him he would have to wait until the store opened, he reportedly pleaded with her, then "started yelling profanities at her and grabbed his belt." The man then purportedly pulled down his pants and exposed his buttocks to two employees and a customer who was there with her 2-year-old child.

The man then "backed up in order to press his buttocks against the front glass window," then fled the scene, according to the witness.