Austintown racino has new general manager


Published: Thu, June 8, 2017 @ 10:44 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Anthony “Tony” M. Frabbiele has been named general manager of Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, effective June 14.

Frabbiele succeeds Mike Galle, who in April was named general manager of Penn National’s Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast and Boomtown Biloxi.

Frabbiele began his career in the gaming industry in 1997 with the Isle of Capri Casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana as a valet attendant. From 2006-2015, he served in a variety of positions in the Atlantic City market. In 2015, he joined Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. as vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge in Louisiana.

