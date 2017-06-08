AUSTINTOWN

Austintown student Johnna Blystone said growing up loving books raised hopes in her that weren’t realistic.

“Engrained in me was this ideal of the fairy-tale life,” Johnna said. “And growing up you sort of realize that that’s not how it works.”

Not everyone gets their perfect happily ever after, she said. But Johnna will have a chance at hers.

A speech about the effect reading had on her qualified Johnna for the National Speech and Debate Tournament starting June 18 in Birmingham, Ala.

Despite this past academic year being her first on the speech and debate team, Johnna was the only Austintown student to qualify for the national tournament this year.

“It is quite an accomplishment to qualify for the national tournament as a freshman,” said Andrea Reed, Austintown’s speech and debate coach. “I ... know that she has many bright years ahead of her.”

It was in Reed’s English class that Johnna first heard of speech and debate.

“I love performing, and I love writing,” Johnna said. “So I figured it was two things that could go together that I could possibly do well in.”

She’s exceeded expectations. Johnna’s goal was to qualify for the state tournament, which she did, but nationals was a surprise.

