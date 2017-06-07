YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s enrollment, planning and management vice president strives to gain 1,000 more students this year than in 2016.

Gary Swegan reported enrollment is at 9,536 students, and he expects the university to be in the 9,800 or 9,900 range by the time classes resume in August.

But his hopes are higher.

“My goal is in the 10,000 [student] range,” he said

YSU Police Chief Shawn Varso also has high hopes when it comes to making YSU a safe campus for the increasing student population.

Varso said the Youngstown Police Department has made the decision to switch from an analog to a digital scanner – allowing the department to encrypt, or scramble, communication so outsiders cannot listen in on dispatches.

In other university business, the Academic and Student Affairs Committee agreed to recommend a policy for students traveling for university business.

