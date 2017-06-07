YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University Enrollment is expected to bring in nearly 1,000 more students this fall than the last.

Gary D. Swegan, YSU associate vice president for enrollment planning and management, reported enrollment is currently at 9,536 students and he expects the university to be in the 9,800 or 9,900 range by the time classes resume.

Last year, around this time enrollment was 9,013 students