« News Home

Youngstown Foundation awards a $500K grant to Potential Development School


Published: Wed, June 7, 2017 @ 1:41 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Foundation awarded a $500,000 grant after it found a local school’s mission matched its Hine Memorial Fund’s mission.

The fund’s mission is to “assist organizations that care for children with disabilities who live in Mahoning County,” said Crissi Jenkins, Youngstown Foundation program coordinator.

Potential Development School for Students with Autism received the $500,000 grant this morning outside its newly purchased former Anthem building, 2400 Market St., across the street from its high school.

The school accepts students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Potential Development representatives said with the help of the grant their goal is to renovate a building and expand its services.

Elementary and middle-school classes will move to the newly acquired building after it is renovated, freeing up 11 classrooms at Potential Development’s 880 E. Indianola Ave. building to expand its preschool offerings.

