Youngstown council gives thumbs up to medical-marijuana facilities


Published: Wed, June 7, 2017 @ 7:06 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City council unanimously approved a resolution tonight expressing its support for the location of medical-marijuana cultivation facilities in the city.

Council heard from five groups May 15 wanting to grow medical marijuana in Youngstown. The meeting was informational.

The state will grant licenses, probably in September, to 24 growers statewide.

For the complete story, read Thursday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com

