UPDATED | Woman gets 8 years in 2013 death of 10-week-old


Published: Wed, June 7, 2017 @ 11:39 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A woman who pleaded guilty in the 2013 death of a 10-week-old in her care was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to eight years in prison.

Judge Maureen Sweeney handed down the sentence to Traniqua Floyd, 25, of Atkinson Avenue, who pleaded guilty March 31 to a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Floyd was caring for Jamar Jones on Dec. 12, 2013 in a home in the 700 block of Pasadena Avenue when he was injured. The baby died at Akron Childrens Hospital.

The Summit County Coroner's Office ruled that Jamar died of massive blunt force injuries to his head and ruled the death a homicide.

