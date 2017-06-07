WARREN — Three men were apparently injured in a confrontation at a home in the 2000 block of West Market Street this afternoon.

Two of the men, ages 21 and 23 are from Atlantic Street and West Market Street in the city and the third, age 47, is from Newton Falls.

Police radio traffic to suggest that two of the men suffered gunshot wounds in the 4:30 pm incident while the third appears to have suffered stab wounds.

Stabbing victim left the West Market Street location and went to the back of a home a half a block north on Vermont Avenue Northwest, where the homeowner helped him and called 911.

Police at the scene have taped off two crime scenes and are investigating as a home invasion, but not releasing the number of injured men or the types of injuries they suffered.