YOUNGSTOWN — Prosecutors are recommending a Compton Lane man be sentenced to a year in prison after he entered guilty pleas today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Lamar McQueen, 22, was arrested Feb. 22 on Powesdale Avenue after police were responding to a shots fired call and found a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun under the driver's seat of his car.

McQueen has been in jail since his arrest. Under his plea agreement, McQueen will be granted the 106 days he has served in the jail as credit towards his sentence.