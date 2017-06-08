BOARDMAN

Justin Homer’s craft beer shop has a lot of beer.

At The Casual Pint inside Shops at Boardman Park, there’s stouts and lagers, local brews and national brews. Thirty-five beers are on draft, and there are dozens more in the bottle or can to purchase.

“It’s a beautiful thing; it really is,” Homer said of the selection. “We encourage people to try different things.”

The Casual Pint will have its grand opening at 4 p.m. Friday. The first 50 people in the door receive a free Casual Pint milk jug growler. The business also will have food options.

“I am excited for Youngstown, and I think we have hit a perfect time to get into this [craft-beer movement],” Homer said. “I think this time is the right time to be in Youngstown for beer. People are really expanding into the movement and embracing it.”

