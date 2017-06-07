— The Golden State Warrors lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 67-61 at halftime in Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight at Quicken Loans Arena.

Klay Thompson leads the Warriors with 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Kevin Durant has 16 points and Steph Curry has 14.

LeBron James leads the Cavaliers with 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting and Kyrie Irving has 17 points.

Golden State leads the series, 2-0.

The Golden State Warriors lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 39-32 after one quarter in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Golden State leads the series, 2-0.