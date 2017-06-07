JOBS
MetroParks adds youth rec and sports camp next week


Published: Wed, June 7, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Mill Creek MetroParks has a new addition to its summer program lineup.

Next week, the park will offer a three-day youth recreation and sports camp for children age 6 to 15. It’s the first multi-sport camp the MetroParks has offered.

The program at Wick Recreation Area will give participants a chance to try a wide range of sports, including baseball, softball, volleyball, golf and tennis. Additionally, the camp will feature a nature education component during which campers will go on hikes in the park and learn about the areas surrounding the recreation area.

The camp runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through June 16. Registration is open through Tuesday.

For more information, read Thursday's Vindicator or Vindy.com.

