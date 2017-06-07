JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Judge sets $1M bond set for Ohio school shooting suspect


Published: Wed, June 7, 2017 @ 1:37 p.m.

URBANA, Ohio (AP) — A judge has set bond for a teenager charged in an Ohio school shooting at $1 million.

A Champaign County Juvenile Court judge set bond today for 17-year-old Ely Serna. He is charged as a juvenile with attempted murder, felonious assault and other offenses for the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty, about 55 miles northwest of Columbus.

Serna has denied the charges.

Authorities allege Serna fired a shotgun at a classmate in a bathroom, critically wounding him, and then fired at classrooms. A second student was slightly injured.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes