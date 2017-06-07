URBANA, Ohio (AP) — A judge has set bond for a teenager charged in an Ohio school shooting at $1 million.

A Champaign County Juvenile Court judge set bond today for 17-year-old Ely Serna. He is charged as a juvenile with attempted murder, felonious assault and other offenses for the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty, about 55 miles northwest of Columbus.

Serna has denied the charges.

Authorities allege Serna fired a shotgun at a classmate in a bathroom, critically wounding him, and then fired at classrooms. A second student was slightly injured.