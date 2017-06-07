JOBS
Inmate convicted for stabbing guard more than 200 times


Published: Wed, June 7, 2017 @ 12:32 p.m.

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — An inmate has been convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of a guard at a federal prison in Pennsylvania, and jurors must now decide whether he should be executed.

Jessie Con-ui’s attorney conceded his client was guilty. Jurors deliberated for about a half-hour Wednesday before convicting him.

Authorities say the 40-year-old inmate stabbed 34-year-old corrections officer Eric Williams more than 200 times with two homemade shanks. It happened at the Canaan federal prison in Waymart in February 2013. Prosecutors say Con-ui was angry over a search of his cell and told officers it was a “disrespect issue.”

Defense attorney David Ruhnke said his client killed the victim without justification. He said he would try to show Con-ui deserved life in prison, not the death penalty.

Con-ui is serving 25 years to life for a 2002 Arizona murder.

