AUSTINTOWN — Police arrested a woman for soliciting sex in a sting operation Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to an ad on an online classified site titled "Let's have fun" that said the poster was "looking to have some fun with new or old friends."

The person who responded told officers she only performed oral sex, which cost $50, and arranged to meet in the 1000 block of Meridian Road.

Police arrested Heather Littell, 28, of Brookfield, when she got into an officer's car. A search reportedly found a crack pipe, a charred spoon and a syringe in her car.

Littell claimed that she quit using drugs and the drug paraphernalia belonged to her husband, who officers found walking on Meridian Road, but he denied that they were his.

Police charged Littell with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools, drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.