WASHINGTON (AP) — Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats refuses to publicly discuss private conversations he’s had with President Donald Trump.

Coats was responding to a senator’s question about whether Trump pressured him to publicly downplay the significance of the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling and possible coordination with the Trump campaign.

Coats says he has never been pressured or felt pressure to intervene in shaping intelligence products.

Coats was testifying Wednesday before the Senate intelligence committee.

Earlier, National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers said he’s never been asked to do anything illegal or felt pressure to do anything immoral during his three years as head of the intelligence agency. Rogers was also responding to a senator’s question about whether President Trump asked him to intervene in or downplay the ongoing FBI investigation into Russia’s election meddling and possible ties with the Trump campaign.

Rogers says he will not publicly discuss private conversations he had with the president.

It’s been reported that Trump asked Rogers to publicly state that there is no evidence that there was collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

Rogers was testifying before the Senate intelligence committee Wednesday about surveillance laws.