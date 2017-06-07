JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Air-traffic privatization plan hits turbulence in Congress


Published: Wed, June 7, 2017 @ 12:25 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's plan to privatize the nation's air traffic control system is running into bipartisan opposition in Congress. Lawmakers fret the plan could raise costs for air travelers and hurt small airports.

Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi said the plan "is a tough sell" in states like his, where small airports are common. Wicker told Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao at a hearing today that "the sale needs to be made, and it needs to be made convincingly."

Republican Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas said the administration's plan would hurt "all but our largest airports nationwide" and remove needed congressional oversight.

Lawmakers from both parties also pointed to the unprecedented safety under the current system. Eight years have passed since the last fatal crash of a domestic airliner.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes