Youngstown panel approves downtown hotel amenities, bus shelter


Published: Tue, June 6, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s Design Review Committee approved plans for various amenities to the 134-room DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton being built at the Stambaugh Building downtown.

Among the items the DRC approved Tuesday include a valet drop-off lane on Wick Avenue, a loading and unloading zone, exterior plants and outdoor seating for a restaurant and coffee shop that will be at the hotel. The work on the items will begin in October.

The hotel project, first announced in 2014 at 44 E. Federal St., is to be finished by December.

The DoubleTree will be the city’s first downtown hotel since the 1974 closing of the Voyager Motor Inn.

Meanwhile, the DRC approved the location of a bus-shelter sculpture made from a shipping container and steel at the corner of Wick Avenue and West Federal Street near the JPMorgan Chase Bank building.

Read more about the projects in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

