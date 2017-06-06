YOUNGSTOWN — A SWAT team was called today to search for two suspects suspected of being involved in a shootout on a South Side street.

Members of the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team were called to the 100 block of East Auburndale Avenue after neighbors who live across the street from each other exchanged gunfire.

No one was injured in the exchange, but two of the men believed to have been involved were thought to be hiding in two adjacent homes.

Supervisors on the scene requested the CRT to search the homes because they thought armed suspects might be inside, said Capt. Rod Foley.

Foley said in one of the homes that was searched more than a dozen people, several of them small children, were told to come outside and they did not immediately comply.

No one was found in the two homes searched by CRT members. Foley said there were 10 to 15 shell casings in the street and two vehicles and a home were damaged by gunfire.

