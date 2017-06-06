STRUTHERS — City council will hear from a prospective marijuana grower at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A company called Signet is seeking a license from the state to grow medical marijuana at the Castlo Industrial Park on South Bridge Street. Signet representatives will give their presentation to council's economic development committee.

The state will grant only 24 medical-marijuana cultivation licenses, so the application process is competitive.

Officials in Lowellville, Campbell and Youngstown have also heard proposals from potential cultivators.

The committee meeting is open to the public, but public comments typically are not allowed during committee meetings.

