STRUTHERS

City council will hear from a prospective marijuana grower Wednesday evening.

A company called Signet is seeking a license from the state to grow medical marijuana at Castlo Industrial Park on South Bridge Street.

Company representatives will make their pitch to council during an economic development committee meeting.

The state will grant only 24 medical-marijuana cultivation licenses, so the application process is competitive.

Officials in Lowellville, Campbell and Youngstown also have heard proposals from potential cultivators.

Under Ohio’s medical-marijuana law, municipalities and townships can limit the number of medical-marijuana facilities or ban them completely in their jurisdictions. Poland, Austintown and Canfield have banned medical-marijuana businesses, though it is still legal to use the drug for medical reasons in those communities.

Struthers Mayor Terry Stocker said he’s been impressed so far with what he’s heard from Signet.

