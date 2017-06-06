YOUNGSTOWN — Steward Health Care has launched a radio, print, and television advertising campaign in Ohio titled “I Am A Steward,” featuring Dr. James Smith from Northside Medical Center, Dr. Casey Yossa from Trumbull Memorial Hospital and Dr. Daniel Winkle from Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital.

The ad campaign will feature Steward employees from various aspects of patient care, including the three doctors from Ohio.

The “I Am A Steward” campaign includes a series of radio and TV spots and will run in select Ohio, Pennsylvania and Florida markets serving the communities of Steward hospitals.

The sale of eight Community Health Systems hospitals to Boston-based Steward Health Care LLC was completed in May.

The sale included ValleyCare Health System of Ohio, which is composed of of 355-bed Northside Medical Center in Youngstown, 311-bed Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren and 69-bed Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Howland.