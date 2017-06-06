SHARON, Pa. — Borough police are calling the death of a man who was found about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in a Spruce Street home a homicide.
The man was found after police were called to the home for a welfare check, said police Chief Gerald Smith.
Smith said the man’s identity is not yet known nor how he exactly died.
A forensics team from Pennsylvania State Police is assisting in collecting evidence, Smith said.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.