« News Home

Sharon PD investigating man's death as homicide


Published: Tue, June 6, 2017 @ 2:41 p.m.

SHARON, Pa. — Borough police are calling the death of a man who was found about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in a Spruce Street home a homicide.

The man was found after police were called to the home for a welfare check, said police Chief Gerald Smith.

Smith said the man’s identity is not yet known nor how he exactly died.

A forensics team from Pennsylvania State Police is assisting in collecting evidence, Smith said.

