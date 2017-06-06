WARREN — A man said another city man came to his house on Forest Street Northeast Monday night and fired multiple gunshots at him, one of them hitting the concrete near his feet.

Several hours later, the victim is accused of firing a gun at two other men who drove near his home. No one was injured in that episode either.

But after the second incident, Derrick D. Maddox, 30, of the 200 block of Forest Street, the victim in the first incident, was arrested on a warrant and taken to the county jail.

Police said the first incident occurred at 5:46 p.m. at Maddox’s home. Maddox said a man living on nearby Prier Place Northeast was responsible for the gunshots fired at him.

Police were unable to locate the man Maddox said lived at the Prier residence. Maddox said he and the man were arguing a week earlier about a female.

The man fired about six shots at Maddox, and there were other people in the area at the time, Maddox said, including children.

At 8 p.m., police were called back to a different address in the 200 block of Forest by a Hilllsdale Drive Northwest man who said Maddox shot at their vehicle when they drove onto Forest Street.

When police arrived, they arrested Maddox on a warrant out of Central District Court in Cortland on a probation violation from a 2015 theft case.

No new charges apparently were filed in Monday’s incidents.