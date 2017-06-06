COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is warning consumers to beware of ticket scams as the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to face the Golden State Warriors in Cleveland on Wednesday during the NBA Finals and as the summer concert season heats up.

In 2017, the attorney general’s office has received more than a dozen complaints about suspected ticket scams, including those involving Cavs games, concerts, and other popular events. The average reported loss is about $200.

“Some con artists try to sell tickets that don’t exist,” DeWine said in a news release today. “We want people to be careful, especially if they’re trying to buy tickets on Craigslist or from someone they don’t know. The sad truth is that once the money is gone, it’s nearly impossible to get back.”

Phony sellers may claim hey will be out of town at the time of the event or that they have a family emergency and can’t use the tickets. They also may communicate with consumers via text or phone before taking payment. This can make the scam seem more believable.