YOUNGSTOWN

NOW Youngstown has issued a call to action to the 50-plus people attending its public meeting today to show up at city council’s meeting Wednesday to take a stand against marijuana, medical or recreational, in the city.

City council is slated to consider a resolution Wednesday night supporting the location of facilities in the city for the cultivation of marijuana for medical purposes.

At today’s meeting, labeled “Medical Marijuana: The Rest of the Story,” the Rev. Al Yanno, pastor of Metro Assembly of God on South Avenue, urged the crowd people to “stand with us as I express our opposition to the growing, cultivating, processing and dispensing of marijuana in our city.”

Panel members were the Rev. Gary Frost of Mission America Coalition; Dr. Augustine Biscardi, retired nephrologist; Dr. Robin Woodberry, associate pastor of Bethel Baptist Church; a spokesman for Ohio Valley Teen Challenge; and Jere Beulah, an ex-addict.

“No one should be deceived. The ultimate goal is to make Ohio a recreational marijuana state,” said the Rev. Mr. Frost.

Read more about the situation in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.