JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

NOW Youngstown calls for stand against medical marijuana


Published: Tue, June 6, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

NOW Youngstown has issued a call to action to the 50-plus people attending its public meeting today to show up at city council’s meeting Wednesday to take a stand against marijuana, medical or recreational, in the city.

City council is slated to consider a resolution Wednesday night supporting the location of facilities in the city for the cultivation of marijuana for medical purposes.

At today’s meeting, labeled “Medical Marijuana: The Rest of the Story,” the Rev. Al Yanno, pastor of Metro Assembly of God on South Avenue, urged the crowd people to “stand with us as I express our opposition to the growing, cultivating, processing and dispensing of marijuana in our city.”

Panel members were the Rev. Gary Frost of Mission America Coalition; Dr. Augustine Biscardi, retired nephrologist; Dr. Robin Woodberry, associate pastor of Bethel Baptist Church; a spokesman for Ohio Valley Teen Challenge; and Jere Beulah, an ex-addict.

“No one should be deceived. The ultimate goal is to make Ohio a recreational marijuana state,” said the Rev. Mr. Frost.

Read more about the situation in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes