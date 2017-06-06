YOUNGSTOWN — Sonya Gordon, a 1991 East High School graduate, will be the new East High School principal for the 2017-18 school year.

Gordon’s appointment follows a national search for new principals at both East and Chaney. Her appointment begins July 1, but she will be in the district frequently before that day, said a school district spokeswoman.

Gordon, curriculum consultant for the Cuyahoga County Educational Center, taught in Akron Schools for 11 years and served for five years in that system as an assistant principal and a principal of schools that struggled with low state test scores. She was part of the team that turned that around.

An announcement about the new Chaney principal is expected soon.