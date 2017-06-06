JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Markets Right Now: Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street


Published: Tue, June 6, 2017 @ 10:01 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) – The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, led by declines in banks and industrial companies.

Retailers were also taking big losses in early trading Tuesday. Michael’s, Conn’s and Casey’s General Stores all fell sharply after releasing results or forecasts that disappointed investors.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 7 points, or 0. percent, to 2,428.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 61 points, or 0. percent, to 21,120. The Nasdaq slipped 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,283.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 gave up 9 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,386.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.14 percent.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes