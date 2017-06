BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BROADUS, LATOYA KIZZY MELLISSA 11/7/1976 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



CLARKE, JOHN RUSSELL 3/20/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Probation Violation



DEPAUL, DOMINIC ANOTHONY 4/24/1998 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Aggravated Robbery



DERRICO, JOSEPH 5/7/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Grand Theft Of A Motor Vehicle



DOUGLASS, SECRET STORM 9/24/1997 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

DRUMMOND, RYAN D 4/23/1984 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation

DYER, CAMERON E 8/13/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Trafficking in Drugs

GREENWALT, DUSTIN M SR 10/22/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Probation Violation



HANLON, LAUREN 4/2/1960 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Burglary



HARRIS, PHILLIP DAWAYNE 11/19/1972 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Selling purchasing distributing or delivering dangerous drugs

HOLLINSHEAD, JASMINE 4/11/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault



JONES, MARK E 11/23/1990 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Having Weapons While Under Disability

JORDAN, JONATHAN JR 9/21/1997 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Burglary



LAWRENCE, ROBIN D 1/11/1964 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. 12 Point Court Susp.(Non-OVI) Or Driving Outside Privileges

LUDT, JAMES WILLIAM JR 2/12/1991 GOSHEN POLICE DEPT. Theft



MALYSA, SUSAN J 8/8/1984 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Endangering Children

MCCULLOCH, WILLIAM J 10/6/1993 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Inducing Panic



PATTON, JAMEL ROBERT 12/29/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

PIETRANGELI, NICOLE L 5/11/1970 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Robbery



STEVANUS, WILLIAM H 2/18/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Accident Leaving Scene

TUCHEK, TERA LYNN 6/13/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License

WHITFIELD, GARY ZEBBIE 7/12/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. 12 Point Court Susp.(Non-OVI) Or Driving Outside Privileges

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ADHIKARI, RAN B 2/7/1992 6/4/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



AKERS, TIFFANY 8/25/1981 6/4/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



AUSTIN, PHILLIP J 9/28/1983 5/12/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BANKS, TIMOTHY DANIEL 6/8/1994 6/2/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BARFIELD, JAMES SCOTT 4/24/1973 4/11/2017 TIME SERVED



BEGEOT, AMY JO 10/10/1985 1/11/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CHARLTON, LEQUAN NEIL 8/31/1998 6/1/2017 BONDED OUT

DONNELLY, CHRISTOPHER SAMUEL 9/28/1992 5/31/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



FALOBA, MISSIE MERRIE 4/17/1980 6/5/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



FAVORS, MYRA J 5/20/1988 6/5/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



GRAY, KHARI LAMAR 1/29/1987 6/6/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

GRIER, ROBERT 1/29/1971 3/8/2017 TIME SERVED

GRIFFIN, TROY 1/1/1998 6/1/2017 BONDED OUT

HASKINS DAWSON, JOSEPH WILLIAM 1/29/1997 6/5/2017 BONDED OUT

HILBERT, CORY MICHAEL 5/28/1986 4/24/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HOLTZMAN, KENT EDWARD 5/15/1975 6/5/2017 BONDED OUT

HORVATOVICH, LAUREN MARIE 12/1/1989 6/1/2017 TIME SERVED

IRBY, DAMON LAMONT 3/26/1976 6/3/2017 BONDED OUT

JONES, BRYANT L 1/16/1968 6/2/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



LILLY, MARK L 4/21/1990 6/1/2017 BONDED OUT



PADILLA, NELSON O 10/6/1979 3/28/2017 TIME SERVED

RAMOS, MICHELLE A 4/13/1984 6/5/2017 BONDED OUT



RODRIGUEZ, REGINA LOUISE 3/1/1971 6/2/2017 TIME SERVED