JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Hubbard shop sells artisan knitting supplies, classes


Published: Tue, June 6, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

HUBBARD

Gwen Brown’s home was a tangle of yarn, looms and knitting supplies.

Now, however, the compulsive crafter has her own store that doubles as a workspace.

Brown, a Hubbard resident, opened Gwen Erin Natural Fibers this January at 44 N. Main St. in the city.

The store offers individual and group crafting classes. It also stocks specialty items that are difficult to find at big box craft stores.

Along with looms and spinning wheels, Gwen Erin sells dyes and fibers to customers who make their own yarn.

Brown said making yarn allows for greater control over details, such as texture.

“It’s like that artisan, small-batch thing that’s just happening everywhere,” Brown said.

She likes to trade tips about the process at fiber-arts shows in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Read more about the business in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes