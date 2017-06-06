HUBBARD

Gwen Brown’s home was a tangle of yarn, looms and knitting supplies.

Now, however, the compulsive crafter has her own store that doubles as a workspace.

Brown, a Hubbard resident, opened Gwen Erin Natural Fibers this January at 44 N. Main St. in the city.

The store offers individual and group crafting classes. It also stocks specialty items that are difficult to find at big box craft stores.

Along with looms and spinning wheels, Gwen Erin sells dyes and fibers to customers who make their own yarn.

Brown said making yarn allows for greater control over details, such as texture.

“It’s like that artisan, small-batch thing that’s just happening everywhere,” Brown said.

She likes to trade tips about the process at fiber-arts shows in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

