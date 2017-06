YOUNGSTOWN — A jury today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court found David Hackett, 54, of New York Avenue, guilty of aggravated murder for the Oct. 13, 2013, stabbing death of Collena Carpenter, 30.

Jurors also found Hackett guilty of kidnapping and rape.

Carpenter was found stabbed 81 times by West Avenue near Mahoning Avenue.

Hackett acted as his own lawyer.

Judge John Durkin heard the case.