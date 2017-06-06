WARREN — First Step Recovery has a new affiliation with Travco Behavioral Health, enabling First Step and Travco to offer services that address both substance abuse and mental health issues, First Step said in a press release.

“Since we opened our doors in 2015, we’ve seen the substance abuse epidemic and the dire need for proper treatment continue to grow,” said Cindy Woodford, chief operating officer at First Step Recovery.

“We’ve increasingly recognized that substance abuse is often accompanied by one or more mental health concerns. Our new affiliation with Travco enables us to effectively treat both sets of issues,” Woodford said.

The affiliation with Travco allows First Step to offer medication-assisted treatment (available at Travco sites) and medication management through psychiatry. Individual, group and family therapy for issues such as depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, excessive anger, grief, abuse and trauma, among others are also offered, Woodford said.

First Step Recovery is a detox and treatment center for alcoholism and addiction located on Youngstown Road. It is accredited by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, the company said in a press release.

Travco has locations in Boardman, Warren and West Union,