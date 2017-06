YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s Design Review Committee today approved plans for a valet drop-off lane on Wick Avenue, a loading and unloading zone and outdoor seating for the 134-room DoubleTree Hotel being built at the Stambaugh Building.

The work on the items approved today will begin in October.

The hotel project is to be finished by December.

